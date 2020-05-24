Police fire tear gas during protest in Hong Kong as opposition to new law grows

Hong Kong police fired volleys of tear gas in a popular shopping district as hundreds took to the streets on Sunday to march against China’s proposed tough national security legislation for the city.

Pro-democracy supporters in Hong Kong have sharply criticised China’s proposal to enact a national security law that would ban secessionist and subversive activity, as well as foreign interference and terrorism in the semi-autonomous territory.

Critics say it goes against the “one country, two systems” framework that promises the city freedoms not found on the mainland.

On Sunday afternoon, crowds of protesters dressed in black gathered in Causeway Bay, a popular shopping district, to protest against the proposed legislation.

Protesters chanted slogans “Stand with Hong Kong”, “Liberate Hong Kong” and “Revolution of our times”.