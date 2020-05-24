UK coronavirus death toll rises by 118 up to 36,793 - the smallest increase since March

A further 118 people have died with coronavirus in the UK, bringing the total to 36,793 people.

The deaths, which happened in hospitals, care homes and the wider community, were recorded by the Department of Health as of 5pm on Saturday.

The increase in deaths announced on Sunday was the lowest 24-hour increase since March, and while Covid-19 deaths and cases are declining, there is often a lag in the figures reported at the weekends.

In the 24-hour period up to 9am on Sunday, 110,401 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 2,409 positive results.

Overall a total of 3,458,905 tests have been carried out and 259,559 cases have been confirmed positive.

On Sunday, NHS England announced 147 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 25,691.

The deaths recorded by England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland individually are greater than those announced by the Department of Health due to different time frames used to record the fatalities.

Of the 147 new deaths announced in England on Sunday: