UK weather: Early rain and drizzle to make way for clearer skies

It will be a rather cloudy start for many areas with rain and drizzle for parts of Northern Ireland, northern England and Scotland on Sunday morning, however this will gradually clear during the day.

Apart from the odd light shower, most southern areas will remain dry with plenty of sunny spells developing into the afternoon.

Winds will be lighter than previous days and continue to weaken through the day. Feeling warmer for most with a top temperature of 22C (72F).