UK Weather Forecast: Sunny and warm this Bank Holiday Monday

Tonight: Dry with clear periods allowing patchy fog and low cloud to form, mainly in the west. Cool, with a touch of frost on the grass in some sheltered western parts.

Monday: Dry with plenty of sunny periods and becoming warm inland. Strengthening southwesterly winds bringing cloud and some rain to the far northwest much later in the day. Top temperature 25C.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday: Warm with sunny spells in the south Tuesday and Wednesday, but cooler in the north with thicker cloud and showery rain at times. Dry with sunny spells for most Thursday.