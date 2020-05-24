UK Weather Forecast: Winds easing with the best of the sunshine in the Southwest.

Today: A rather cloudy start for many areas with rain and drizzle for parts of Northern Ireland, northern England and Scotland, this clearing during the day. Apart from the odd light shower, most southern areas dry with sunny spells developing.

Tonight: Dry with clear periods allowing patchy fog and low cloud to form, mainly in the west. Cool, with a touch of frost on the grass in some sheltered western parts.

Monday: Dry with plenty of sunny periods and becoming warm inland. Strengthening southwesterly winds bringing cloud and some rain to the far northwest much later in the day.