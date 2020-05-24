Who is Dominic Cummings and how did he get to No.10?

Born in Durham and educated at Oxford University, Dominic Cummings rose to notoriety in politics first as an adviser to Michael Gove and then as campaign director at the official Brexit group.

His role in the stunning victory for that campaign made him a hero to many Brexiteers but a hate figure for some Remainers.

The 48-year-old has been credited with creating the "take back control" slogan of the Vote Leave campaign and criticised over the hotly-disputed £350 million NHS claim which was advertised on the side of the Brexit bus which travelled the country.

Many will know him as the character played by Benedict Cumberbatch in the HBO/Channel 4 comedy-drama film Brexit.

The appointment of the abrasive former campaign director was controversial especially given he had been found to be in contempt of Parliament earlier in the year for refusing to give evidence to MPs investigating misinformation.