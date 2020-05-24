Mother of Yousef Makki dies year after son's death

Yousef was killed after being stabbed in the heart with a flick knife in Hale Barns, Cheshire, on March 2, 2019.

Debbie Makki died in the early hours of Sunday morning, her daughter Jade Akoum confirmed in a social media post.

The mother of teenager Yousef Makki, who was stabbed to death last year, has died.

Two teenagers were cleared of murdering Yousef, resulting in his family calling for a retrial and an ongoing fight for justice.

Ms Akoum said on Facebook: "At least you are with Yousef now, we told him we needed you here a bit longer but you had to be together.

"Mum died with a broken heart & we knew she wanted justice for Yousef and i promise you mum we wont give up until we get it for you."

Due to lockdown, Ms Akoum says she had only seen her mother twice in the 12 weeks prior to her death.

In October, Ms Makki gave a speech at an anti-knife crime summit in Manchester.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham was among those to pay tribute to her.

He wrote on Twitter: “So so sorry to hear this news. And after everything the family has been through.

“Debbie was such a lovely person and deserved so much more. My love to them all.”