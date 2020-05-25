Boris Johnson leads coronavirus update after top aide Dominic Cummings defends lockdown breaches

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said outdoor markets and car showrooms will be able to reopen from June 1 if they can meet the Covid-19 secure guidelines to protect shoppers and workers.

The prime minister explained that due to the improving situation with coronavirus that schools and shops will also be able reopen next month.

Non-essential shops, which have been closed during lockdown, will also be permitted to open their doors once more from June 15.

Mr Johnson set out his plans for the staged reopening of shops in England at his Downing Street press conference.

The Prime Minister said: “We will set out our formal assessment of the five tests that we set for adjusting the lockdown later this week as part of the three-weekly review we are legally required to undertake by Thursday.

“But because of the progress we are making I can, with confidence, put the British people on notice of the changes we intend to introduce as we move to step two.”

From June 1, outdoor markets and car showrooms will be allowed to open, provided they can do so safely.

He said: “We know that the transmission of the virus is lower outdoors and that it is easier to follow Covid secure guidelines in open spaces.”

From June 15, “all other non-essential retail” will be allowed to reopen, contingent on progress in the fight against coronavirus and if the businesses are “Covid secure”.