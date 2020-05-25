Boris Johnson lockdown plan overshadowed by Dominic Cummings fallout

Boris Johnson’s attempts to get Britain back on track after coronavirus threaten to be overshadowed by the continued fallout over Dominic Cummings’ lockdown trip. The Prime Minister chose to front the daily Downing Street Covid-19 briefing to publicly back Mr Cummings on Sunday, saying he had “acted responsibly, legally and with integrity” by driving 260 miles to County Durham to isolate and that “any parent would frankly understand what he did”. But Tory backbenchers tore into Mr Johnson over his handling of the row, while scientists claimed the defence of Mr Cummings’ interpretation of the lockdown rules undermined efforts to curb the spread of the deadly virus. The storm over Mr Cummings’ actions overshadowed Mr Johnson’s latest signal that the lockdown is easing as the Prime Minister confirmed the phased reopening of England’s primary schools will commence on June 1.

He is also, according to Government sources, set to reveal plans to ease restrictions for certain sectors of the economy – with the changes expected to signal the reopening of some non-essential shops – when the Cabinet meets on Monday. But the drama incited by news of Mr Cummings’ lockdown travels – made on fatherly “instinct” to ensure care was available for his son, according to Mr Johnson – will spill over into bank holiday as senior Tories continued to criticise the decision to keep the aide on. Former minister Paul Maynard said: “It is a classic case of ‘do as I say, not as I do’ – and it is not as if he was unfamiliar with guidance he himself helped draw up. “It seems to me to be utterly indefensible and his position wholly untenable.” Social psychologist Professor Stephen Reicher, one of the scientists on the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviours (SPI-B) – a subgroup of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), which is advising ministers through the crisis – said Mr Johnson had “trashed” their advice.

Meanwhile, the PM also came in for stinging criticism from bishops, while Mr Cummings is likely to face further questioning after he was reported to Durham Constabulary over alleged sightings of him across the county during the lockdown period. Church of England bishops accused the PM of treating people “as mugs” and with “no respect” after he opted to stick by his chief aide. The Rt Revd Nick Baines, Bishop of Leeds, tweeted: “The question now is: do we accept being lied to, patronised and treated by a PM as mugs?” Mr Cummings travelled to County Durham in March to self-isolate with his family while official guidelines warned against long-distance journeys, apparently because he feared that he and his wife would be left unable to care for their son if both incapacitated by coronavirus symptoms. Further reports also suggested the 48-year-old took a second trip to the North East in April, having already returned to London following his recovery from Covid-19 – a disease which has seen more than 45,000 people in the UK die after contracting it, according to the latest available data.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his senior aide Dominic Cummings Credit: PA/screengrab

And, in developments which will pile more pressure on the Government, an alleged eyewitness, who says he saw Mr Cummings on a third occasion on April 12, told the Mirror he had reported the controversial figure to Durham Constabulary for a suspected breach of lockdown. Robin Lees, a retired teacher, thinks he spotted Mr Cummings out in Barnard Castle in County Durham on Easter Sunday, at a time the 71-year-old reckons he should have still been quarantined, seeing as police said his father had confirmed he was isolating in the region as of March 31. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was asked about the alleged April 12 outing during a media round and said, if it took place, the visit “would have been outside the 14-day period” for self-isolation. It comes as Councillor Amanda Hopgood, the leader of the Liberal Democrat opposition on Durham County Council, said she had written to Durham police’s Chief Constable Jo Farrell after being made aware of a number of sightings of the PM’s senior aide in the area in April and May.

Police officers leave after having knocked on the door of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s senior aide Dominic Cummings at his north London home Credit: Victoria Jones/PA