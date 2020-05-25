Creative industries call for financial help during coronavirus pandemic

The UK's largest arts centre has joined other cultural organisations in warning of the dire financial effects of Covid-19 on the creative industries.

In a statement released on Monday the Southbank Centre says it is at risk of closure until at least April next year.

The Centre which sits on the banks of the Thames and is home to the Royal Festival Hall and eight orchestras including the London Philharmonic, is calling for more government support.

It is asking for an extension of the furlough scheme beyond October for the cultural sector, and support for self-employed artists and musicians who don’t qualify under current financial support schemes.

The Southbank has furloughed most of its staff but says it is still looking at losses of at least £5 million by the end of the 2020/21 financial year.