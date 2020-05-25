Dominic Cummings makes public statement as pressure to resign grows

Dominic Cummings is to face questions from the media after making a public statement about his visit to Durham during the coronavirus lockdown.

The prime minister's chief adviser is currently under heavy scrutiny for the trip and has faced numerous calls to resign from all sides, including a number of Conservative MPs.

Despite the heavy criticism, Boris Johnson showed his support for his aide on Sunday during the daily coronavirus briefing.

"In every respect, he has acted responsibly, legally and with integrity," Mr Johnson said.

A storm of protest continues to rage not only over revelations the prime minister’s most senior and most trusted aide broke the government’s own lockdown guidelines, but also due to Mr Johnson’s defence of Mr Cummings.

Mr Cummings has said he made the 260-mile journey in March to self-isolate with his family because he feared that he and his wife would be left unable to care for their son, after she developed coronavirus symptoms.

Further reports also suggested he took a second trip to the North East in April, something Mr Cummings denies.