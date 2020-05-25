Japan set to end Tokyo’s state of emergency

Japan is set to remove a coronavirus state of emergency from Tokyo and four other prefectures on Monday, allowing businesses to gradually resume.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, at a special task force meeting, asked experts on a government-commissioned panel to evaluate a plan to lift the measure.

“It appears the measure is no longer needed in all of the prefectures,” Mr Nishimura said.

The experts are expected to approve the plan at the meeting, paving the way for an official announcement by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.