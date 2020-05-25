‘What planet are they on?’ – Press attacks Johnson and Cummings

Criticism has rained down on Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings from the nation’s papers, some of it from unlikely quarters. While attacks from the Daily Mirror and The Guardian were to be expected, even the right-leaning Daily Mail launched a withering attack – on Mr Cummings for flouting lockdown guidelines, and Mr Johnson for his defence of his chief adviser. “What planet are they on?” the Mail screams on its front page, saying that is the question the nation is asking about the “No 10 svengali who flouted the PM’s own strict lockdown rules”, and about Mr Johnson “brazenly” supporting him.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In a front page editorial, the Mail demands Mr Cummings should resign or Mr Johnson should sack him after the adviser’s clear violation of “the spirit and the letter” of the lockdown, which “has given every selfish person a licence to play fast and loose with public health”. “Boris Johnson says he ‘totally gets’ how the public feel about this. Clearly, he doesn’t,” the editorial says. “Neither man has displayed a scintilla of contrition for this breach of trust. Do they think we are fools?”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Mirror labels Mr Cummings and Mr Johnson as “a cheat and a coward” respectively, calling the adviser a “law unto himself” and saying the PM has been “scared to act” over him. The Guardian analyses the political strategy of Mr Johnson’s defence of Mr Cummings in the face of fierce critics including Tory MPs and scientific experts, saying the PM had “staked his political reputation on saving the career of Dominic Cummings”. The paper’s front page does, however, point to its admonishing editorial by saying: “Ever get the feeling you’ve been cheated? It emerges the rules are optional for the prime minister’s friends.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.