- ITV Report
-
Consultant: What our hospital has learned from the coronavirus pandemic
- By Dr Rory Mackenzie, chief of medical services at University Hospital Monklands in North Lanarkshire, and a practising intensive care consultant
The impact of Covid-19 has been like nothing we’ve seen before, changing how and what acute hospitals do, and placing huge pressure on the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
As cases rose, all our departments rushed to help, and the contribution of all the hospital staff is truly inspiring.
We have spent the last two months learning and adapting at an unprecedented rate.
Covid-19 patients needing hospital care require extra oxygen because of how the virus affects the lungs.
In the hospital and ICU, we may move a patient on to their front to help get their oxygen level up.
Giving oxygen under pressure from a special mask can also help.
In the sickest, if there is a reasonable prospect of survival, invasive ventilation and life support under an induced coma is needed
These patients have unusually high rates of kidney failure and a brain condition called delirium, which causes confusion, disorientation and hallucinations.
Patients’ families haven’t been able to visit, which is really hard for them, the patients, and the staff, as we value the input and support of relatives.
Instead we have taken to the telephone and accelerated the use of video-calling to keep families connected and informed.
Effectively, we’re now running two hospitals in one to make sure anyone who has coronavirus is kept separate from other patients.
NHS Lanarkshire is planning a new University Hospital Monklands that will have the most modern design and services, including mostly single rooms to assist with infection prevention and control.
Covid-19 has underlined the need for this modern hospital, as the layout of the existing facilities make separation and planning a challenge, with only around 20% of rooms singles and a general lack of space.
This innovative hospital will have digital technology at its heart.
Covid-19 has shown the true potential of this, as we’ve made use of virtual consulting by phone and video, electronic prescribing and hi-tech patient observation methods during the pandemic.
We’ve seen a drop in people attending hospital, so please remember your NHS is still open to tend to any illness you have, not just Covid-19.
As we move into an easing of lockdown restrictions, I must stress that the challenge of coronavirus is not over.
We have seen it seriously affect people of all ages and, as there are not yet any proven treatments or a vaccine, I want to reinforce the key public health messages: stay at home as much as possible, follow physical distancing and self-isolation rules - and keep washing those hands.
