Consultant: What our hospital has learned from the coronavirus pandemic

The impact of Covid-19 has been like nothing we’ve seen before, changing how and what acute hospitals do, and placing huge pressure on the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

As cases rose, all our departments rushed to help, and the contribution of all the hospital staff is truly inspiring.

We have spent the last two months learning and adapting at an unprecedented rate.

Covid-19 patients needing hospital care require extra oxygen because of how the virus affects the lungs.

In the hospital and ICU, we may move a patient on to their front to help get their oxygen level up.

Giving oxygen under pressure from a special mask can also help.

In the sickest, if there is a reasonable prospect of survival, invasive ventilation and life support under an induced coma is needed