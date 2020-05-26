Dominic Cummings still under fire over lockdown breach allegations

Dominic Cummings remains under fire over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions, after he said he does not regret his actions and declined to apologise. In an extraordinary press conference in the 10 Downing Street garden, the Prime Minister’s chief adviser sought to defend his decision to drive to County Durham from London in March. Mr Cummings said he made the trip because of fears over a lack of childcare if he became incapacitated with the virus, and concerns about his family’s safety – but revealed that despite the backlash he has “not considered” resigning.

The political storm overshadowed an announcement by Boris Johnson that all shops across England will be able to open next month if they can meet the coronavirus guidelines to protect shoppers and workers. Opposition leaders will hold talks on Tuesday morning to discuss public health messaging amid the row. Mr Cummings’ defence of his actions failed to win over some newspapers, with the right-leaning Daily Mail and the left-leaning Daily Mirror running almost identical headlines stating: “No apology, no regrets.” Outlining his trip to the North East, the adviser told reporters how his wife, the journalist Mary Wakefield, fell ill on March 27 – leading him to swiftly leave Number 10 to return home.

After a couple of hours, she felt better and Mr Cummings went back to Downing Street. But that evening he said he discussed the situation with his wife – including the fact that many in Number 10 had developed coronavirus symptoms. Mr Cummings said he was worried that if they both fell ill, there was “nobody in London we could reasonably ask to look after our child and expose themselves to Covid”. The family drove to Durham that evening and did not stop on the way, he said. They stayed in an “isolated property” on his father’s farm, where the following day he woke up in pain and “clearly had Covid symptoms”. Mr Cummings said that by April 11 he was still feeling “weak and exhausted” but had no coronavirus symptoms, so thought he would be able to return to work the following week – possibly part-time.

Credit: PA Graphics

But he said that because his eyesight had been affected by the disease, his wife did not want to risk the long drive back to London, so they went on a “short drive” to Barnard Castle – around 25 miles away from where he was isolating. “We did not visit the castle, we did not walk around the town,” he insisted, but said that he had felt a “bit sick” so they had walked about 10 to 15 metres to the riverbank where they sat for about 15 minutes until he felt better. The family returned to London on April 13, and he went back to work the next day, Mr Cummings said. In the hour-long press conference, he declined to apologise for his actions, but conceded that “reasonable people may well disagree about how I thought about what to do in the circumstances”.