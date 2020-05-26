The list of shops and services set to reopen on June 15 amid coronavirus

The Government has unveiled its full list of retailers that can reopen under new guidelines, with fashion stores, betting shops and charity stores all allowed to welcome back customers from June 15.

Ministers were keen to stress the date could change if reductions in coronavirus infections fail to meet expectations and the experience will be very different.

Shoppers are urged not to try on clothes in store, for example.

Gift shops in museums, retail spaces in theatres, libraries, heritage sites and tourism sites will also be allowed to open – paving the way for visitors to return to tourist hotspots.

The full list that can be open from June 15 includes: