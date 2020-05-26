Hospitals learning as they go how to defeat coronavirus

Lives are still on the line in Lanarkshire, and there’s no room for complacency.

But the sight - at last - of some free beds in the Monklands Hospital intensive care unit (ICU) is the light at the end of the tunnel.

It was early March that Monklands took its first Covid-19 patient.

Experienced medics had to learn about a novel virus while patients were on life support in front of them.

Monklands is now reporting new and unexpected problems in patients who’ve recovered from coronavirus.

There are unusually high rates of kidney failure and a brain condition called delirium - issues seen in patients across the globe.

The team at Monklands is learning more about coronavirus from patients.

And this knowledge is helping them push back against the respiratory disease.

The infectious diseases ward is where the first Covid-19 patient was seen in Monklands.

Much of the learning in the hospital about what has worked and what didn’t when treating coronavirus patients stems from the ward.