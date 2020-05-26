Labour's new general secretary will help 'restore trust' with voters, says Keir Starmer

David Evans (left) worked for Labour under Tony Blair's leadership. Credit: PA

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the party's new general secretary will "help restore trust with the British people". David Evans, who worked for Labour under the leadership of Tony Blair, and was seen as the favourite of Sir Keir, was backed for the role by the party’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) on Tuesday.

Sir Keir said: "I look forward to working with David to build a team that can help us restore trust with the British people and build a team that can win the next election." Former assistant general secretary Mr Evans said: "We face a defining period in the history of our great party, with a global pandemic, an imminent recession and a mountain to climb to win the next election."

The appointment follows the stepping down of Jennie Formby from the role. Credit: PA