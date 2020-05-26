More than half of all coronavirus deaths were in care homes in a single day in May

In the last week for which we have data, 43.6 per cent of all coronavirus deaths were in care homes. Credit: PA

For the first time, deaths in care homes accounted for more than half of the total number of coronavirus deaths, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). On May 9 there were 214 deaths in care homes in patients who had tested positive for Covid-19, 51 per cent of the total virus-deaths on that day. The ONS figures show 42,173 deaths involving Covid-19 had occurred in England and Wales up to May 15 - significantly higher than 33,998 total reported by the Department of Health at the time.

The total number of Covid-19 deaths in care homes in England and Wales now stands at 11,650. This includes all deaths that occurred up to 15 May and registered up to 23 May. In the last week for which we have data, 43.6 per cent of all coronavirus deaths were in care homes - a proportion that continues to rise.

The ONS figures - coupled with latest NHS England data published on Monday - suggests the total coronavirus death toll across the UK has now passed 47,000. That figure is an increase of more than 10,000 from the latest Department of Health statistics.

The total number of deaths involving coronavirus in the UK reached its lowest weekly level for six weeks, according to the data, with 4,210 virus-deaths registered in the week ending May 15. The lowest weekly total prior to this had been the week ending April 3, when 3,801 Covid-19-related deaths were registered. Tuesday's data release comes as the World Health Organization warned the first wave of the pandemic is not over yet - despite lockdown measures easing in some countries, including England.