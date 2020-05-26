McLaren to cut 1,200 jobs due to coronavirus pandemic and new Formula One budget cap

Supercar-maker McLaren Group has announced that 1,200 jobs will be lost across its operations, representing around a quarter of its workforce.

The Surrey-based firm said in a statement that it has been "severely affected by the current pandemic".

It went on: "The cancellation of motorsport events, the suspension of manufacturing and retail activities around the world and reduced demand for technology solutions have all led to a sudden impact on the group’s revenue-generating activities."

McLaren said the new annual spending cap for Formula One teams also led to the job losses.