Nando's to reopen nearly 100 restaurants for delivery and collection

Nando's has announced it will reopen 94 of its restaurants for delivery and collection after closing down sites during the coronavirus pandemic. From Tuesday May 26, staff wearing PPE will open 54 of its stores. Another 40 stores will open from Wednesday May 27, with customers able to order food for collection or for delivery from its website.

It is the latest in a string of high-street food chains which have announced they are reopening, including Wagamama and KFC. In March, the Government told restaurants to shut their doors as part of the lockdown but have continued to allow restaurants to serve takeaway and collection services, in line with health and safety guidelines. Last month, Nando's reopened the kitchens of four restaurants in London and two in Manchester for deliveries. It said that it will now reopen sites in cities such as Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Birmingham, Coventry, Leicester and Belfast, after "successfully" running the trial.

The chain said it will serve from a "reduced" menu to support staff, but will still serve popular items such as peri-peri chicken wings, butterfly chicken, halloumi sticks and peri chips. The company said that all click and collect orders must be placed online via Nandos.co.uk to avoid queues and keep customers and staff safe. Customers were also "encouraged not to travel to the restaurant unnecessarily unless they are picking up a collect order at their allotted time". Nando's said there is PPE available to staff to wear and they have also been encouraged to wash their hands more regularly. From Tuesday May 26, the following restaurants are reopening: For delivery:

Birmingham - New Street

Bristol - Cabot Circus

Camberwell

Canary Wharf - Cabot Place

Canary Wharf - Jubilee Place

Cardiff - Old Brewery Quarter

Chiswick

Clink Street

Coventry - City

Ealing - Bond Street

Edinburgh - Fountain Park

Glasgow - Springfield Quay

Gloucester Road

Hove

Islington

Kilburn

Lavender Hill

Leeds - Briggate

Leicester - Freemans

Lime Street (London)

Liverpool - ONE

Manchester - Fallowfield

Manchester - Oxford Road

Manchester - Printworks

Newcastle - The Gate

North End Road

Peckham

Reading - Gateway

Sheffield - West Street

For collection: