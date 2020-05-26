Police called to ‘party’ at Tory MP’s house – reports

Police broke up a bank holiday party at a Conservative MP’s house amid the coronavirus lockdown, according to reports.

The Daily Mirror says two visitors were asked to leave the house of Rob Roberts, MP for Delyn in north Wales, and balloons and banners were seen outside.

Superintendent Mark Pierce, from North Wales Police, told the paper: “In response to two reports of a possible breach of Covid-19 regulations, we visited an address at Ty’n y Coed, Mold, yesterday (Monday, May 25).

“When we called at the property, two people visiting the house left following advice and no further action was taken.”

Mr Roberts tweeted on Tuesday evening to say he was in London at the time of the incident.