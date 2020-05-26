Scotland minister Douglas Ross resigns over Government response to Dominic Cummings lockdown trip

Conservative MP Douglas Ross announced he would be stepping down from his role as Scotland minister. Credit: PA

The Government has suffered its first resignation following allegations the prime minister's chief aide broke the coronavirus lockdown rules. Conservative MP Douglas Ross announced he would be stepping down from his role as Scotland minister due to the Government's response to Dominic Cummings travelling 260 miles from London to Durham during the height of the lockdown.

In a statement, Mr Ross said: "I have never met Dominic Cummings so my judgement on this matter has always been open and I accept his statement on Monday afternoon clarified the actions he took in what he felt were the best interests of his family. "However, these were decisions many others felt were not available to them." He added: "I have constituents who didn't get to say goodbye to loved ones; families who could not mourn together' people who didn't visit sick relatives because they followed the guidance of the government.

Dominic Cummings gave a press conference to outline his reasons behind a trip from London to Durham during the height of the coronavirus lockdown. Credit: PA

"I cannot in good faith tell them they were all wrong and one senior advisor to the Government was right." Pressure has been mounting on Boris Johnson to sack Mr Cummings despite his chief aide trying to explain his reasoning behind his trip to the family estate to self-isolate at the end of March. Dominic Cummings said he believed he acted "reasonably" and within the law after driving 260 miles from London to Durham in March.

At a press conference in Number 10 Downing Street's garden, Mr Cummings said he made the trip over fears of a lack of childcare if he came too ill with Covid-19 to look after his young boy. He also revealed concerns about his family's safety but said despite the backlash, he had "not considered" resigning. Boris Johnson attempted to shift focus away from the row by announcing all shops across England will be able to open from June 15 if they can meet the coronavirus guidelines to protect shoppers and workers. Opposition leaders will hold talks on Tuesday morning to discuss public health messaging amid the row.