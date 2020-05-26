UK coronavirus death toll increases by 134, bringing the total to 37,048

More than 37,000 people in the UK have died after contracting coronavirus. Credit: PA

A further 134 people in the UK have died after testing positive for coronavirus, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health. The latest reported deaths from hospitals, care homes and the wider community, brings the UK death toll to 37,048. In the 24-hour period up to 9am on Tuesday, 109,979 Covid-19 tests were carried out or dispatched.

Overall a total of 3,681,295 tests have been carried out and 265,227 cases have been confirmed positive. NHS England has announced 116 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 25,866.

Overall a total of 3,681,295 tests have been carried out and 265,227 cases have been confirmed positive. Credit: PA

Of the 116 new deaths announced on Tuesday in England:

23 occurred on May 25

40 occurred on May 24

25 occurred on May 23

The figures also show 23 of the new deaths took place between May 3 and May 22, while the remaining five took place in April with the earliest on April 8. Public Health Wales said a further eight people have died after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of deaths in Wales to 1,282. Another 141 people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 13,556. In Scotland, a total of 2,291 patients have died after testing positive for coronavirus, up by 18 from 2,273 on Monday, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed. The First Minister said 15,185 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Scotland, up by 29 from 15,156 the day before. Elsewhere in Northern Ireland, there have been zero new deaths from coronavirus reported today by the Department of Health. The overall total according to the department remains at 514.