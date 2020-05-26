Why broadcasters play a key role in the coronavirus pandemic

It might seem that the last thing needed inside a coronavirus-hit hospital would be a television crew scrutinising every action of staff and patients.

Not so.

At NHS Lanarkshire, we welcome the media because of the way a well-woven piece of broadcasting can complement beautifully the incredible work NHS staff are doing and the immense pressure that each and every one of them is under on a daily basis.

The NHS is a very complex organisation and, in dealing with a pandemic, it is vital that we make our messaging as clear and simple as possible.

Broadcast images may help save lives through showing clearly that Covid-19 is affecting everyone, from the very youngest to the very oldest.

Visually, through the power of patients’ stories, television exerts a visceral grip on the viewer and is excellent in terms of telling a tale through the patients’ eyes.