Children having counselling ‘every five minutes’ during lockdown

Childline is holding one counselling session on average every five minutes for young people worried about their mental health and wellbeing during the coronavirus lockdown. Some 16,644 counselling sessions were given to children with mental health concerns between March 23, the start of lockdown, and May 10. The NSPCC, which runs the support line, said this was more than half of the total 30,868 sessions delivered during the seven-week period.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

This equates to around 339 sessions a day, or roughly one every five minutes. In comparison, over the 2018-19 financial year, a total of 71,283 counselling sessions were held for children with mental health concerns in the UK. This means the service has delivered 43% of last year’s total mental health counselling sessions within seven weeks. Some 36% of sessions during the lockdown mentioned concerns about mental or emotional health, 13% touched on suicidal thoughts and feelings, 12% on family relationships, 6% on self-harm, and 4% on sex, relationships and puberty. And around 120 sessions mentioned coronavirus on average each day, with 5,880 sessions – around a fifth of the total – taking place during lockdown. Between January 10, the first time a child mentioned coronavirus when contacting Childline, and May 10, there were 6,938 sessions delivered which mentioned coronavirus. The NSPCC also said use of Childline’s Calm Zone, an online tool to help young people manage their feelings, had increased four fold during lockdown. In early March, it was being accessed around 2,400 times a week, rising to 10,000 weekly page views in April. It is urging the public to donate to its urgent appeal, Still Here for Children, launched in April.

Dame Ester Rantzen Credit: Ian West/PA