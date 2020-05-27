Even if the Premier League season is completed, its value to broadcasters has dropped dramatically

TV cameras could be given added access. Credit: PA

Premier League clubs will meet on Thursday for their most detailed discussion yet about how the next couple of months will play out. Now that they’ve all agreed ‘contact-training’ can start, we’re within touching distance of the season getting up and running again. On the table is a start date, a tentative fixtures schedule, an update on venues, the dreaded prospect of ‘curtailment, what to do if that is forced upon them and then - if there’s time - a conversation about some of the innovations that could be introduced to sex-up games played in empty stadia. Finances will also be pored over. While huge losses to the Premier League’s clubs have been widely reported during this crisis, what has largely escaped attention is the damage suffered by the league’s broadcast partners - the most senior and long-standing of which is Sky.

Some clubs were genuinely shocked by the £330m rebate domestic and international broadcasters are due even if the season is completed, almost certainly because the clubs themselves have already spent that money. Additionally, they face a sliding scale of rebates beyond that; every week the season stretches beyond mid-July even more cash will have to be handed back. Still, that looks a whole lot better than emptying their pockets of £750m if the season is abandoned without another ball being kicked. Even a GSCE-level glance at the broadcasters’ business models explains why it is not just the league whose cash-flow has been decimated by Covid-19. No live football on TV has led to the suspension of millions of subscribers’ monthly payments and there is no way of judging how many will return when it all starts again. Broadcasters also rely heavily on advertisers coughing up a premium to market themselves in and around ‘live’ games and associated programming. Finally, a relatively significant chunk of Sky and BT’s revenue depends on lucrative contracts with upwards of 40,000 pubs and clubs across England. The bigger ones are worth tens of thousands of pounds a year, contracts that have now been frozen for two months; three separate income streams which together add up to major, unrecoverable losses.

