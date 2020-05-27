- ITV Report
Formula E driver sacked after recruiting professional gamer to race as him on esports
A Formula E driver has been fired from his racing team after recruiting a professional video gamer to play under his name in an esports tournament.
Daniel Abt, 27, admitted to getting a pro esports gamer to play under his moniker in Saturday’s Formula E Race at Home Challenge Series.
In a statement video on his YouTube channel, Abt admitted he did not take the competition as seriously as he should have and that he has now been fired by Audi.
In the 14 minute long video explaining his actions, Abt said: “I was informed by Audi that we would split from now on.
“We won’t be racing together in Formula E anymore and the cooperation has ended.
“It is a pain which I have never felt in this way in my life.
“It was extremely important for me to take the chance here and now to tell you how it was and how happened an simultaneously apologise to my friends and family to Audi and my partners and Formula E.”
He added: “I made a huge mistake and I hope you can forgive me.”
Abt’s third place finish in Saturday’s race raised suspicions among his fellow competitors after he had failed to register a single point in any of the previous rounds in the esports series.
The races were being live streamed throughout the event but the driver posing as Abt - professional gamer Lorenz Horzing - had his face obscured throughout the race which raised further suspicions.
The esports series has been taking place instead of the usual Formula E races which have been postponed due to coronavirus.
The virtual gaming series had been raising money for charity.
His departure from Audi could be complicated by the fact his family are involved in the running of the Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler team.