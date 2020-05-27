Formula E driver sacked after recruiting professional gamer to race as him on esports

Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler driver Daniel Abt celebrates his victory in the Formula E Mexico City ePrix auto race, in Mexico City, Saturday, March 3, 2018. Credit: AP

A Formula E driver has been fired from his racing team after recruiting a professional video gamer to play under his name in an esports tournament. Daniel Abt, 27, admitted to getting a pro esports gamer to play under his moniker in Saturday’s Formula E Race at Home Challenge Series. In a statement video on his YouTube channel, Abt admitted he did not take the competition as seriously as he should have and that he has now been fired by Audi.

In the 14 minute long video explaining his actions, Abt said: “I was informed by Audi that we would split from now on. “We won’t be racing together in Formula E anymore and the cooperation has ended. “It is a pain which I have never felt in this way in my life. “It was extremely important for me to take the chance here and now to tell you how it was and how happened an simultaneously apologise to my friends and family to Audi and my partners and Formula E.” He added: “I made a huge mistake and I hope you can forgive me.”