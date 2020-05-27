High pressure brings settled and sunny weather for many

High pressure will dominate the UK today bringing settled and sunny weather to many. There will be some early cloud across eastern and southwestern parts of England and this will gradually lift and break up through the morning to give warm sunny spells.

Further north and the skies will be a cloudier, but here too it will be mainly dry weather with some hazy spells of sunshine. However, western Scotland will see rain later in the day. Highs of 27 Celsius (80 F) in the south.