Coronavirus tests available to anyone in UK with symptoms as tracing system launched in England

Every single person in the UK is now eligible for a coronavirus test if they have symptoms as test and trace launches in England, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced. This means everyone in the UK who is symptomatic, no matter their age, is now eligible for a Covid-19 test. Speaking at the government's daily coronavirus briefing, Mr Hancock said the rollout of the test and trace scheme in England tomorrow is an "incredibly important milestone".

The new service will help identify people who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19. The health secretary said: "Through testing we hunt down the virus... if you have symptoms you must isolate immediately and get yourself a test."

"The virus exists to reproduce and if we can thwart that process we can defeat it," Mr Hancock said. He added that "we needed to flatten the curve" before introducing contact tracing. Mr Hancock urges the public that it is their "civic duty" to isolate themselves if they are contacted by an NHS contact-tracer from 9am on Thursday. Baroness Dido Harding, the Executive Chair of NHS Test and Trace, outlines the three steps which are involved:

If you have one or more of the symptoms of coronavirus - a fever, cough, loss of sense of taste or smell - you must isolate immediately.

You must then book a test on the NHS/coronavirus site or dial 999. If you test positive, you'll be contacted by NHS test and trace service within 24 hours.

The service will help you establish who you've been in contact with and you could have infected.

Thanking NHS staff and those who have signed up to be a contact tracer, Baroness Harding said it is one of the "most ambitious and complex programmes has ever worked on". Earlier the Department of Health confirmed that a further 412 people in the UK have died after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 37,460.