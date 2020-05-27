No10 defends refusal to review fines given to parents seeking childcare during lockdown

Downing Street has defended its decision to not review fines given to parents travelling for childcare during lockdown after Matt Hancock said he would "look into it".

A Number 10 spokesman said the enforcement of fines is a matter for police.

Hopes had been sparked that fines could be refunded after the health secretary, responding to a question at Tuesday evening's coronavirus press conference, said it was "perfectly reasonable" for ministers to consider a review.

Mr Hancock was asked about a potential review by Martin, a vicar from Brighton, who was seemingly making reference to a trip made by the PM's chief aide Dominic Cummings from London to Durham.

Mr Cummings has defended his actions, claiming he was in an exceptional circumstance and travelled to his parents house in order to be closer to childcare, should he and his wife become incapacitated by Covid-19.

The advisor has received the backing of Boris Johnson and several other Cabinet ministers, leaving many to wonder whether lockdown rules were open to interpretation.