Matt Hancock tells Peston: Test and trace could result in repeated self-isolation

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has admitted people could end up repeatedly in self-isolation even if they have had coronavirus when test and trace is launch on Thursday in England.

Speaking to ITV's Peston programme, Mr Hancock explained that due to the number of unknowns still related to coronavirus, quarantining is the safest option, even if someone has already had the respiratory disease, due to the lack of definitive knowledge about antibodies and whether they make you immune from further infection or able to pass the illness on to others.

Asked if some who had recovered from coronavirus would need to self-isolate, Mr Hancock said: "Yes, including me.

"I tested positive, I recovered, and I have had one of these antibody tests, I know I have the antibodies.

"But what we do not yet conclusively know, and this is a million dollar question, is if you have antibodies, does that mean you are both immune to getting the disease yourself again?

"And, critically, does it mean you can't pass the disease on to other people?

"Because some people like children very, very rarely actually get symptoms but they still pass the disease on."