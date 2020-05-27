Twitter adds fact-check warnings to Donald Trump tweets

Twitter has flagged tweets from US president Donald Trump with a fact-check warning. The social media site added a warning phrase to two of Mr Trump’s tweets in which he called postal voting “fraudulent” and predicted that “mail boxes will be robbed”. Under the tweets, there is now a link reading “Get the facts about mail-in ballots” that guides users to a Twitter Moments page with fact checks and news stories about Mr Trump’s unsubstantiated claims.

A screenshot of the message beneath Donald Trump’s tweet Credit: Screenshot

Until now, the US president has overcome Twitter’s half-hearted attempts to enforce rules intended to promote civility and “healthy” conversation on its most prominent user. Mr Trump frequently amplifies misinformation, spreads abuse and uses his feed to personally attack private citizens and public figures alike – all forbidden under Twitter’s official rules. In a statement, Twitter said Mr Trump’s vote-by-mail tweets “contain potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been labelled to provide additional context around mail-in ballots”.

Joe Scarborough was a congressman at the time Credit: Steven Senne/AP

Meanwhile, the husband of a woman who died in Joe Scarborough’s office two decades ago has demanded Twitter remove Donald Trump’s tweets suggesting the former Republican congressman murdered her. Twitter issued a statement expressing its regret to the husband but so far has taken no action on those tweets. Mr Trump’s Scarborough tweets offer another example of the president using Twitter to spread misinformation – in this case, about an accidental death that Mr Trump persists in linking to the co-host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe show.

