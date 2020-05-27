UK coronavirus death toll increases by 412, bringing the total to 37,460

More than 37,000 people in the UK have died after contracting coronavirus. Credit: PA

A further 412 people in the UK have died after testing positive for coronavirus, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health. The latest reported deaths from hospitals, care homes and the wider community, brings the UK death toll to 37,460. In the 24-hour period up to 9am on Wednesday, 117,013 Covid-19 tests were carried out or dispatched.

The figure for the number of people tested in the same period was unavailable for the fifth day in a row because of "technical difficulties". Overall a total of 3,798,490 tests have been carried out and 267,240 cases have been confirmed positive. However, this does not mean 3.7 million people have been tested for coronavirus, since many people are tested more than once. NHS England has announced 183 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 26,049.

Of the 183 new deaths announced on Wednesday:

24 occurred on May 26

64 occurred on May 25

28 occurred on May 24

The figures also show 55 of the new deaths took place between May 15 and May 23, nine took place in April and the remaining three occurred in March with the earliest on March 21. Public Health Wales said a further 11 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of deaths in Wales to 1,293. Another 97 people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 13,653. In Scotland, a total of 2,304 patients have died after testing positive for coronavirus, up by 13 from 2,291 on Monday, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed. Speaking at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood, Ms Sturgeon announced 15,240 people have tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by 55 from 15,185 previous day. In Northern Ireland, the number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus has risen to 516 after two more deaths were reported by the Department of Health.