Universities voice concern over access targets for disadvantaged students

The UK’s leading universities would have to admit students with low grades, and some with no academic qualifications at all, to meet targets to eliminate access gaps over the next two decades, a report says. The watchdog’s long-term goals to improve access for disadvantaged students to top universities will not be achieved unless a joined-up approach is taken to address all the barriers which under-represented young people face, according to the country’s most selective institutions. A report from the Russell Group, which represents 24 leading universities including Oxford and Cambridge, has called for increased efforts to narrow the attainment gap earlier on in children’s schooling as it says focusing solely on university admissions will not address “embedded inequalities”. It comes after the Office for Students (OfS), the higher education regulator, called on the top universities across the country to significantly reduce the gap between disadvantaged young people and their more advantaged peers taking degree places – or face possible financial penalties. The OfS has set a target to eliminate the access gap to the most selective universities between students from the most under-represented areas in the country and those from the most represented areas by 2039-40.

But modelling by the Russell Group suggests that their members would have to admit students with low grades, and some with no academic qualifications, to meet the OfS’s targets to eliminate gaps in access – even if student numbers from the most highly-represented backgrounds were capped. The most selective institutions would be required to recruit all applicants from the most under-represented areas with three A-levels regardless of the grades they achieved by 2026 to meet the OfS target, the analysis suggests. And by 2035, they would need to recruit all applicants from the most under-represented areas regardless of whether they have studied academic qualifications. The report – which considers the actions needed to accelerate progress in widening access to university – calls for the Government to create a new Office for Tackling Inequality and launch a new 10-year national strategy to join up efforts across Government departments and all relevant stakeholders. Tim Bradshaw, chief executive of the Russell Group, said: “Russell Group universities will continue to do their part but breaking down the barriers created by educational inequality that start early in life is not a job for universities alone.” Professor Anna Vignoles, professor of education at the University of Cambridge, said: “If we are to widen participation to higher education in the long run, it is vital that we do all we can to try to narrow the socio-economic gap in attainment earlier on in children’s schooling. “A focus on admissions and outreach is important but without investment in the earlier period of a child’s life, we are unlikely to see as much progress in widening participation.”

The University of Cambridge is one of the members of the Russell Group Credit: PA