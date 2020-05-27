US coronavirus death toll passes 100,000 mark

The coronavirus death toll in the United States passed the 100,000 mark on Wednesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

The country has the highest number of coronavirus deaths worldwide with 100,047 recorded, with the UK second due to their tally of 37,542.

There has been 1.69million cases in the US and despite the growing numbers of deaths, Donald Trump has insisted on easing lockdown and reopening the country.

The worst-affected state in the US has been New York, where almost 30,000 people have died.

Democratic leaders have suggested that official buildings should fly flags at half-mast to mark the tragic occasion.