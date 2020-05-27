What the papers say – May 27

Attacks and ridicule aimed at Boris Johnson’s Government and his aide Dominic Cummings lead the Wednesday papers. The Daily Mirror keeps up its attacks on a Government in “chaos”, rounding on Mr Cummings and the minister deployed to front the media on Tuesday, Michael Gove.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

So too The Guardian, which leads on a “rising Tory revolt” over the Prime Minister’s refusal to sack his senior adviser.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Telegraph reports on the same revolt, while The Independent adds Tory MPs will “interrogate” Mr Johnson over the Cummings case.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Times and the i splash with a drop in Mr Johnson’s approval rating over the Cummings affair.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Metro also reports on a Government in turmoil, turning its focus on Matt Hancock’s swiftly rejected plan to review fines for parents who break lockdown measures, calling the Health Secretary’s performance “Hancock’s half hour”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Daily Star also opts for humour, ridiculing Mr Cummings’s claim of taking a drive to test his impaired eyesight, while also offering a free “Do whatever the hell you want” mask bearing the controversial aide’s face.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail says housing estates will face new localised lockdowns in the event of coronavirus flare-ups as the country reopens.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Sun strikes an upbeat tone, reporting on families getting back together as lockdown restrictions ease.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The drug Remdesvir has provided a boost for the treating of Covid-19, according to the Daily Express.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Financial Times reports on bank warnings that soaring public debt will put the eurozone under pressure.