Zoopla records 88% increase in demand for homes as market reopens

House-hunter demand jumped 88% across England as the market reopened earlier this month, according to a property website.

Zoopla said the weekly increase occurred between May 12, the day it emerged the market in England would reopen, and May 19.

The website said demand rebounded particularly quickly in cities along the south coast and in northern England.

Portsmouth and Southampton are registering a bounce in demand, it said, with strong growth also recorded in Newcastle and Leeds.

Oxford, Liverpool and Manchester also had increases in demand.

Zoopla said research among 2,000 people found around 60% of would-be buyers across the UK intend to go ahead with their plans.

But around four in 10 potential buyers said they have put their plans on hold, citing market uncertainty, loss of income and diminished confidence in future finances as deterrents.

Zoopla said buyer demand was 20% higher than at the start of March as England’s housing market reopened – but with projections for a major decline in economic growth and rising unemployment, it said it expects the rebound to be short-lived.