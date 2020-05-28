BAME nurses ‘less protected’ as PPE shortages persist, poll finds

Black, Asian or minority ethnic (BAME) nurses are more likely to have problems accessing protective equipment, according to a new poll. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) identified a “stark and deeply worrying” contrast over PPE provision for staff from different backgrounds. The union said it is “unacceptable” that BAME nurses “are less protected than other nursing staff”. Data has emerged suggesting that people from BAME backgrounds are being disproportionately adversely affected by Covid-19.

A significant proportion of NHS workers who have died after being diagnosed with Covid-19 have BAME heritage. The RCN conducted a poll on more than 5,000 nurses about the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE), including more than 700 from BAME backgrounds. The union said that although there were some improvements from April, “there are still shortages of essential PPE in all settings, and health and care staff are still reliant on PPE items being donated or home-made in some cases”. Its report states that it is “unacceptable for health and care staff to be exposed to avoidable risk to their own safety”. “Our findings also highlighted a stark and deeply worrying contrast in the experience and safety of BAME respondents,” the report adds.

The findings include: – 29% of white British nurses who responded to the poll felt pressure to care for confirmed or possible Covid-19 patients without adequate PPE – this rose to 56% for BAME nurses. – Less than half (43%) of BAME nurses said they had enough eye protection compared with 66% of white British nurses. – 37% of BAME nurses who took part in the survey said they did not have enough fluid-repellent gowns to use during their shift, with only 19% white British staff reporting the same concerns. – More than half of BAME respondents (53%) also said they had been asked to re-use single-use PPE in a “high risk environment”, compared with 42% of white British respondents to the survey, which was conducted between May 7-11.

