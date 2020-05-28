Boeing to cut more than 12,000 US jobs

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing is cutting more than 12,000 US jobs through layoffs and buyouts as the coronavirus pandemic seizes the travel industry, with more cuts expected.

Shortly after disclosing the job cuts, Boeing announced on Wednesday that it has resumed production of the grounded 737 Max jetliner.

Two deadly crashes of Max jets pushed Boeing into a financial crisis months before the coronavirus squeezed global air travel to a trickle.

Boeing, one of the nation’s biggest manufacturers, said it will lay off 6,770 US employees this week, and another 5,520 workers are taking buyout offers to leave voluntarily in the coming weeks.

The company had said it would cut 10% of a workforce that numbered about 160,000.

A Boeing spokesperson said the actions represent the largest number of job cuts, but several thousand additional jobs will be eliminated in the next few months.

The company previously announced more than 600 jobs cuts in Canada and Australia.

Chicago-based Boeing has reduced production rates on several airplane models in response to falling demand.