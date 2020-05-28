Cineworld plans to reopen all cinemas in July

The firm said it hopes to open in alignment with the Government’s coronavirus social distancing measures in place. Credit: PA

Cineworld has announced plans to reopen all its cinemas in July as Britain prepares to come out of the coronavirus lockdown. The firm said it hopes to open in alignment with the Government’s coronavirus social distancing measures in place. In a statement, the chain said: “Cineworld currently anticipates that Government restrictions related to cinemas will be lifted in each of its territories by July.

"Subject to this and confirmation of the schedule for film releases, Cineworld anticipates the reopening of all of its cinemas in July.” They added: “Cineworld has put in place procedures to ensure a safe and enjoyable cinema experience for its employees and customers.” Cineworld has around 100 branches across the UK and is one of the leading cinema operators. Branches in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland may open at different times due to the varying approaches to which lockdown is eased in each UK country. The company vowed to be “the best place to watch a movie” even as social distancing measures are likely to hugely change the experience of going to the cinema. It remains to be seen how Cineworld plans ensure social distancing measures are adhered to. One theatre in Berlin has taken out seats to ensure customers are distanced, while others have installed plastic screens between seats.

It remains to be seen how cinemas will open once lockdown restrictions are lifted. Credit: PA

Bosses at the cinema chain said: “Cineworld is excited by the great movie line-up to follow the reopening of cinemas, starting with the highly anticipated new Chris Nolan movie Tenet and immediately after that with Mulan, a new Disney adventure movie. “Cineworld, as always, greatly believes in the theatrical experience and is fully committed to be the best place to watch a movie.” The company revealed it has secured £90m through increasing the amount it is able to borrow from its banks. It has also been approved for an additional potential £37 million in Government-backed coronavirus large business interruption loans. The new funding gives the company enough headroom to support the chain even if cinemas have to stay closed until the end of the year, managers said. The company’s shares rose by 25 per cent after the news.