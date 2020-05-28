Coronavirus test and trace system 'won't be fully operational until end of June'

Dido Harding (top right) is heading up the NHS Track and Trace system but admitted on Thursday it will not be fully operational until the end of June. Credit: PA

The coronavirus test and trace system will not be fully operational until the end of June, the head of the programme is said to have told MPs. Baroness Dido Harding, who is heading up the NHS Test and Trace system, admitted the scheme may not be ready on a local level, MPs claim after a call with her on Thursday. The Government launched its tracing system in England on Thursday with the held of newly hired 25,000 contact tracers, however the accompanying app to go with the programme has been delayed by several weeks.

Labour MP Ben Bradshaw, who was in the call, said he asked Lady Harding whether his local authority in Devon - which is being used as a pilot for the scheme - was correct in thinking local plans did not need to be in place until the end of next month. He said: “I simply asked her to clarify the timing on the rollout and I told her what Devon had told me – and she confirmed that, yes, the local operational rollout of this would not happen until the end of June. “I wasn’t surprised by that because it was what Devon had told me but it is in complete variance with what Boris Johnson promised Keir Starmer at PMQs last week when he promised a world-beating test, trace and isolate system would be operational by Monday.

“And of course yesterday in a great flurry Matt Hancock announced this and launched it today. And it does seem rather worrying to me that the Government keeps launching things or announcing things that either aren’t ready or it cannot deliver on. “One can’t help but suspect that the reason they have chosen to do this in the last 24 to 48 hours is to try to divert attention away from Dominic Cummings.”

Liberal Democrat MP Daisy Cooper added: “Dido Harding just told me that the #NHSX app described by PM a week ago as “world-beating” is in fact just a “cherry on top” of the tracing system: which itself won’t be fully operational until end June... 4 weeks after lockdown restrictions ease. This is a high risk strategy.”

The track and trace scheme has been touted as one of the keys to easing the coronavirus lockdown, but there are accusations the scheme has been rushed out to divert attention away from the ongoing row involving the Government’s handling of the Dominic Cummings saga. Boris Johnson announced the launch of the scheme on Wednesday, which will see people with coronavirus having their contact with other people traced in a bid to limit the spread of the disease. Under the plans, anyone with coronavirus symptoms will immediately self-isolate and book a test, preferably at a testing centre or, if necessary, for delivery to their home. Their household should start a 14-day isolation period too. If the test proves negative, everyone comes out of isolation. But if the test is positive, NHS contact tracers or local public health teams will call, email or send a text asking them to share details of the people they have been in close contact with and places they have visited.

The team then emails or texts those close contacts, telling them they must stay home for 14 days even if they have no symptoms, to avoid unknowingly spreading the virus. There has also been reports on Thursday that many of the newly-trained 25,000 contact tracers had not been given basic systems to work from yet and that training had been rushed. There were also reports that people were struggling to access the website, although ITV News has not been able to verify this. The highly anticipated coronavirus track and trace app, which is being designed to sit alongside the tracing system launched on Thursday, has also been delayed for several weeks. Following its rollout on the Isle of Wight, more than 52,000 people on the island downloaded the app in the first week. The app will form part of the NHS Test and Trace service and “is due to be launched in the coming weeks once contact tracing is up and running”.