Dental practices in England allowed to reopen next month

Dental practices in England will be allowed to reopen in less than two weeks’ time, the chief dental officer has said.

In a letter to all dental practices in England, Sara Hurley said on Thursday that face-to-face care in practices can resume from June 8.

However, she added practices will need to have the necessary infection prevention and control requirements in place, as well as personal protective equipment (PPE).

Individual practices will decide when to open and will risk manage the steps to resume full service, Ms Hurley added.

In the joint letter with Matt Neligan, NHS England director of primary care and system transformation, the chief dental officer wrote: “We support the full resumption of routine dental care, in a way that is safe, operationally deliverable and allows dental practices flexibility to do what is best for patients and their teams.”

The chief dental officer said there would be a phased return to pre-pandemic patient numbers due to infection control requirements and patient behaviour.

Dentists will be keen to start providing care as soon as safely possible, but we will need everyone to be patient as practices get up and running.