Drugs in schools: What they are and what they do

Cannabis was by far and away the most common substance involved in drugs offences at schools in the last four years, according to the 21 police forces in England and Wales with relevant information.

Here is a guide to some of the more popular drugs seized by police:

– Cannabis: Class B

Cannabis accounted for more than nine in every 10 (92%) of the 2,074 drugs involved in the figures. It is the most used illegal drug in England, according to the NHS, and can be taken in multiple ways – including being smoked in spliffs. The drug is also known as marijuana, ganja, grass and weed, and has hallucinogenic qualities.