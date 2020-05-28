Durham Police concludes Dominic Cummings Barnard Castle trip 'may have been minor breach' of lockdown rules

The force said that in making the trip, there Credit: PA

Dominic Cummings may have committed a "minor breach" of lockdown rules when he made a journey to Barnard Castle, Durham Police's investigation has concluded. Mr Cummings, Boris Johnson's chief aide, made a 260-mile trip to stay close to his parents in Durham when he was ill with coronavirus symptoms during lockdown. Durham Police "does not consider" an offence was committed by making the journey. But Mr Cummings made a further trip to check his driving ability following eye sight difficulties which he had suffered while ill.

Durham Police say that in making the 52-mile round journey, there "might have been a minor breach" of coronavirus regulations that "would have warranted police intervention". The force said the breach is considered minor because there was "no apparent breach of social distancing". It added: "Had a Durham Constabulary police officer stopped Mr Cummings driving to or from Barnard Castle, the officer would have spoken to him, and, having established the facts, likely advised Mr Cummings to return to the address in Durham, providing advice on the dangers of travelling during the pandemic crisis.

"Had this advice been accepted by Mr Cummings, no enforcement action would have been taken." Mr Cummings insists he acted "lawfully and reasonably" when making a trip to Durham during lockdown and he has been backed up by the prime minister. The 48-year-old said he had made the trip so he could be closer to childcare should he or his wife become incapacitated by the illness. Responding to the Durham Police statement, a Number 10 spokesman said: "The police have made clear they are taking no action against Mr Cummings over his self-isolation and that going to Durham did not breach the regulations.

"The Prime Minister has said he believes Mr Cummings behaved reasonably and legally given all the circumstances and he regards this issue as closed." Durham Police added how there was "insufficient evidence" to support allegations that Mr Cummings made a further trip to Durham on April 19. The prime minister has resisted sufficient pressure to sack Mr Cummings for making the journey. During an appearance at the Liaison Committee on Wednesday, Mr Johnson described the story as a "political ding dong" and said we would not be ordering an inquiry.

Asked by Committee Chair Sir Bernard Jenkin why an inquiry had not been ordered into Mr Cummings' journey, the PM said he is "not certain" looking into the matter would "be a very good use of official time". After news broke of Mr Cummings' trip, several Cabinet ministers put out statements defending the aide's actions. The dogged defence of Mr Cummings has resulted in many accusing the government of allowing the lockdown message to be confused. Labour's Yvette Cooper told Prime Minister Johnson he was "putting political concerns ahead of clear public health messages", an accusation he denied. "The reason you sent all of your ministers out to say fudgey things and unclear things is because you are trying not to incriminate Dominic Cummings and you don’t want to apologise for him," she added.

