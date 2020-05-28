Harry Dunn’s family to bring private prosecution against Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab

Dominic Raab, left, is under pressure from the family of Harry Dunn, right. Credit: PA

The family of Harry Dunn have said they will bring a private prosecution against the Foreign Secretary, accusing him of misconduct in a public office and perverting the course of justice. The teenager’s parents allege Dominic Raab allowed suspect Anne Sacoolas to leave the country without involving the police, while her claim for diplomatic immunity was “ambiguous”. Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn have also accused Mr Raab of preventing Northamptonshire Police from conducting their investigations into the 19-year-old’s death.

The family of Harry Dunn, (left to right) Tim Dunn (Harry's father), Charlotte Charles (Harry's mother), Tracey Dunn and Bruce Charles

Mr Dunn was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August last year. Sacoolas, the wife of an intelligence official based at RAF Croughton, was able to return to the US after claiming diplomatic immunity. The PA news agency understands the Foreign Office (FCO) remain confident it has acted properly and lawfully in relation to Mr Dunn’s death. In October, the Foreign Secretary told MPs the FCO had consistently called for Sacoolas’s immunity to be waived and that the police could not have lawfully prevented the 42-year-old from leaving the UK. It is understood part of Mrs Charles and Mr Dunn’s case concerns a briefing note copied to Mr Raab’s private office three days after the crash, in which an FCO official said there was “some ambiguity in the case” concerning the suspect’s claim to diplomatic immunity. In court documents, seen by PA, a separate briefing note from an FCO official said they had told US counterparts they would be “reserving our position” on immunity and “informing the US that we are investigating the background to the agreement”. Mr Dunn was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August last year.

Tim Dunn, left, has reiterated calls for Dominic Raab to be resign..

