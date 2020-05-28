Increase in reports of drugs in schools, as police investigate nine-year-old

Children as young as nine have been caught with drugs on school premises – with overall numbers of incidents increasing by more than a quarter in four years, an investigation has found. More than 2,600 cases involving drugs on school grounds were reported to police in England and Wales between 2016 and 2019, according to data released to the PA news agency under Freedom of Information (FOI) laws. The overwhelming majority of cases involved cannabis, the most widely used illegal drug in the country, according to the NHS.

Credit: PA Graphics

Other drugs included Class A substances cocaine, heroin and ecstasy substitute MDMA. The majority of cases involved possession of drugs on school premises, but there were other cases of supply – a more serious offence – as well as drugs trafficking, a key indicator of “county lines” activity. Headteachers said it is “rare” for drugs to be brought on to school premises, but added that schools are concerned about young people being coerced into dealing by gangs. Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “Most young people do not take drugs, and it is rare for them to be brought on to school premises. “However, like much else, trends reflect what is happening more widely, and schools are particularly concerned about the sinister spread of the drugs trade by so-called ‘county lines’ gangs, in which vulnerable young people are coerced into dealing.

Cannabis was the most common drug involved in school incidents Credit: Cathal McNaughton/PA

“Schools are assiduous in educating pupils about the risks of taking drugs, and the dangers of involvement in the drugs trade, but this is part of a wider and complex problem, which requires a fully coordinated and resourced response from national government working with multiple agencies.” In total, 2,643 incidents involving drugs in school were reported to police in England and Wales between January 2016 and December 2019, figures from 23 constabularies who responded to an FoI request with relevant and comparable data show. It found there were 589 incidents reported to police in 2016, rising to 666 the following year. Another 637 incidents were reported in 2018, rising to 751 last year – an increase of 27.5% on 2016. This means that in 2019 alone, there were around four incidents for each day of the typical English school year. The true picture is likely to be far higher, however, as some of the country’s biggest police forces did not provide information. Anne Longfield, the children’s commissioner for England, said: “We know that whilst this doesn’t paint a picture of a constant stream of drug deals taking place in the classroom, the numbers are still worrying and prove how naive it would be to think drugs, associated with so many adult problems, aren’t present in some of our schools and amongst some school age children. “Sadly too often we prefer to imagine they aren’t.”

