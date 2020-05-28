Irish economy set to experience largest annual decline in its history

The Irish economy is set to experience the largest annual decline in its history with a significant downturn in consumption, investment and exports of goods and services, research has found. A report by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) stated that the unprecedented increase in public expenditure to combat Covid-19, coupled with the loss in revenue from the fall in economic activity, will lead to a significant government deficit this year. The ESRI’s summer quarterly economic commentary assesses the future prospects for the Irish economy under three different scenarios – baseline, severe and benign. The baseline scenario, which is considered the most likely to occur, follows the government roadmap for reopening through to August. After this point, the economy begins to recover but operates below its pre-pandemic level due to ongoing measures such as physical distancing. In the severe scenario, a second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak with strict lockdown is assumed towards the end of the year.

People on Dublin’s Grafton Street Credit: Brian Lalwess/PA

The benign scenario assumes successful disease suppression which allows a return to economic normality. In the baseline scenario, real GDP is expected to decline by 12.4% this year. The ESRI said that regardless of the scenario, the Irish economy is set to experience the “largest annual decline” in its history. Consumer spending is assumed to fall sharply by 13% and investment by nearly one-third if the country follows its current roadmap. In what is described as a ‘new normal’, food spending will drop by 1%, drink and tobacco is expected to fall by 18%, clothing and footwear will drop by 25% and transport by 34% Two areas where the economic impact of Covid-19 has been clearly visible are the labour market and public finances. The unemployment rate reached a record high of over 28% in April. Research indicates that young workers and those living outside of Dublin have been most heavily impacted. It also shows that people living in the border region account for almost 30% of people claiming the pandemic unemployment benefit. While unemployment is expected to decline as the economy reopens, unemployment is expected to be above 17% for the year as a whole. In the baseline scenario, the government deficit is expected to be over 27 billion euro or 9% of GDP. “The financing of such large deficits will come into sharp focus in the months ahead and hard choices will have to be made,” the report said.

People struggle against the wind on the Bull Wall in Dublin Credit: Brian Lawless/PA