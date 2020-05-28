Man makes '30 Miles To Barnard Castle' game to express Cummings anger

The game satirises the drive to a local beauty spot which Mr Cummings claimed was to test his eyesight. Credit: Stevie Brown/PA

A man has channelled his anguish at seeing people breaking lockdown rules into making a video game spoofing Dominic Cummings' visit to Barnard Castle. Creator Stevie Brown's partner Kerry Newman, 38, has incurable cancer and is isolating at home - unable to leave because her illness puts her at high risk during the coronavirus outbreak. Mr Brown is upset at the way Boris Johnson's government has handled the fallout from Mr Cummings 260 miles trip to Durham - accusing it of "backtracking" on its previous lockdown guidelines. He channelled some of that frustration into creating the game 30 Miles To Barnard Castle - satirising the drive to a local beauty spot which Mr Cummings claimed was to test his eyesight in advance of driving back to London.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The 38-year-old said he wants to be able to maximise the time he and Ms Newman have left together with their two children. But the longer lockdown continues, the more Mr Brown says he is worried about what his children's abiding memories of their mother will be. He said: "They didn't get to go to the park, they didn't get to go to the amusements, they didn't get to go to the zoo, all the things that families are meant to do. "Especially if you've got somebody that's got an incurable illness, these are the things you want to try and do so the memories aren't just sickness and pain and upset."

Kerry Newman's family were not allowed to visit her in hospital due to the coronavirus lockdown. Credit: Kerry Newman/PA

Channelling his frustrations at Mr Cummings' actions into a game, Mr Brown said comedy can be an important tool in holding those in power to account and that "the Government does not face enough ridicule". In 30 Miles To Barnard Castle, players take on the role of Mr Cummings and attempt to drive to the castle as quickly as possible - with a child heard speaking in the background. "It was a very quick process," Mr Brown said. "It took a couple of hours to put together."

The child is voiced by his daughter Erin while Mr Brown himself provides the voice for Mr Cummings. Mr Brown said the game is aimed not at Mr Cummings himself, but at "the ridiculousness of the fact that anybody is buying" his explanation.

Stevie Brown created the game 30 Miles To Barnard Castle in a couple of hours. Credit: Stevie Brown/PA