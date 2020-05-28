Minneapolis protest over George Floyd killing turns deadly with one man shot as police and demonstrators clash

Protesters have clashed with riot police for a second night in a row during demonstrations in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in custody after being restrained by police officers.

The 46-year-old died on Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after police officer Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on the handcuffed man's neck for at least five minutes while arresting him for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 note in a shop.

The distressing video showing Mr Floyd, who was shirtless and unarmed, being pinned down to the ground while pleading and saying he could not breathe has sparked thousands of protesters to take to the streets.

Police let off rubber bullets, tear gas and concussion grenades, some of which members of the crowd threw back, as looting also broke out.

As the violence escalated, a man was shot dead near the scene of protests.